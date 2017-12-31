Jive Software (JIVE) and CommVault Systems (CVLT) Critical Analysis

Jive Software (NASDAQ: JIVE) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Jive Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Jive Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of CommVault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jive Software and CommVault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jive Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 CommVault Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80

Jive Software currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. CommVault Systems has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Jive Software.

Profitability

This table compares Jive Software and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jive Software -3.25% -9.97% -2.90% CommVault Systems 0.28% -0.17% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jive Software and CommVault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jive Software N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -47.73 CommVault Systems $650.52 million 3.73 $540,000.00 $0.04 1,312.83

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Jive Software. Jive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Jive Software on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jive Software Company Profile

Jive Software, Inc. is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise. It sells its products through a direct sales force, both domestically and internationally. The Jive Platform product offerings are delivered in two configurations, Jive Internal (Jive-n) for employee networks, and Jive External (Jive-x) as a platform for customer and partner communities. The Jive Platform integrates cloud and customer-built applications through published application programing interfaces and software development kits.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

