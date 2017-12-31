JD.Com (JD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JD.Com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 45.9220767460365 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,318,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $58,980.59, a P/E ratio of -376.51 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $48.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on JD.Com from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JD.Com (JD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/jd-com-jd-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-14.html.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.