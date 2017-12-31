Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 206,728 Shares of Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206,728 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gentex by 164.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,666,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $20,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,223,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 813,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,273,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after acquiring an additional 592,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,978.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $438.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-206728-shares-of-gentex-co-gntx.html.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.