Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 13,284 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,601,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,351,000 after acquiring an additional 885,896 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,072,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,193,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,492,000 after acquiring an additional 650,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 456,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 408,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) opened at $41.60 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,791.01, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 58,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,453,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $413,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,707 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

