Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 14,305 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 33.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 286,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,878,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,245.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.86). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 price target on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

