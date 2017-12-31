Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $156,000 in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 37.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) opened at $12.30 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-invests-156000-in-nuveen-diversified-dividend-income-fd-jdd-stock.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.