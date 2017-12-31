Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $156,000 in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 37.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.
Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) opened at $12.30 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.25.
Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Profile
Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund invests approximately equal proportions in the United States and foreign dividend-paying common stocks, dividend-paying common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), emerging markets sovereign debt, and adjustable rate senior loans.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.