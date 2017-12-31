Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 3,667 Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 53.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 54.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) opened at $66.05 on Friday. Meredith Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2,991.06, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Meredith had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Meredith’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

In other news, insider Paul Karpowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meredith D. Mell Frazier sold 22,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,024. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

