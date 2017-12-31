James J. Filler Acquires 2,914 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.54 per share, for a total transaction of $231,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760,429.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $435.62, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.74. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $89.40.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNBKA. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.
Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.