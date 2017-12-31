Jaguar Health (JAGX) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.39

Media coverage about Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jaguar Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.9592296842831 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.41. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, formerly Jaguar Animal Health, Inc, is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals on a global basis. The Company, through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

