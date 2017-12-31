IZEA (IZEA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about IZEA (NASDAQ:IZEA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IZEA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9729875275955 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

IZEA (NASDAQ:IZEA) opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.21. IZEA has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IZEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of IZEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between brands and influential content creators. These creators produce and distribute text, videos and photos on behalf of brands through Websites, blogs and social media channels. Its technology enables transactions to be completed at scale through the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics and payment processing.

