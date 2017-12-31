Investors Buy Shares of Kohl's (KSS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) on weakness during trading on Friday. $35.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.89 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Kohl's had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Kohl's traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $54.23

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl's from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,186.50, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kohl's had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kohl's Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kohl's’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In other news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $224,716.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 4,725 shares of Kohl's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,103.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,793.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,335,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 117,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kohl's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kohl's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

