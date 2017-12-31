Investment House LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,581,000 after purchasing an additional 258,005 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 632,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $1,122,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,070,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,196,023.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94,678.38, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 57.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

