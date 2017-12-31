INTL Fcstone (INTL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut INTL Fcstone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of INTL Fcstone (INTL) opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. INTL Fcstone has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.12, a PE ratio of 128.88 and a beta of 1.70.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($2.24). INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.

