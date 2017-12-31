Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 151,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Intel by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Intel by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 54,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at $21,072,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $66,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock valued at $68,196,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. ( NASDAQ INTC ) opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $216,309.61, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Instinet boosted their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

