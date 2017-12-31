Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 96,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142,034.86, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/intact-investment-management-inc-has-11-48-million-position-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm.html.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.