Insider Selling: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) Director Sells $37,404.80 in Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director C Michael Ford sold 23,378 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $37,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN SSY) traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,319. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns businesses, which provide healthcare services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Healthcare Facilities, Specialty Pharmacy, and Corporate and Other. Its Specialty Pharmacy segment is operated through its subsidiary, SunLink ScriptsRx, LLC (Scripts).

