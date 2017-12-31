Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells $13,240.56 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $13,240.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,787.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $13,396.65.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73,840.73, a P/E ratio of 10,223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The CRM provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Vetr cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.76 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells $13,240.56 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/insider-selling-salesforce-com-inc-crm-director-sells-13240-56-in-stock.html.

About salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.