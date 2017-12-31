Insider Selling: Prologis Inc (PLD) Insider Sells $1,016,161.52 in Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 15,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $1,016,161.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD) opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,457.63, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $531.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.68 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 68.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $193,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $209,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $213,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

