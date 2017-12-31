Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Director Sells $411,005.62 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Director David L. Warnock sold 33,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $411,005.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,157 shares in the company, valued at $311,192.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primo Water Co. (PRMW) opened at $12.57 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRMW. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/insider-selling-primo-water-co-prmw-director-sells-411005-62-in-stock.html.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.