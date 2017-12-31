Insider Selling: Facebook Inc (FB) VP Sells $132,172.50 in Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $132,172.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,467,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $134,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $134,122.50.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $128,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $134,467.50.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $133,260.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $135,262.50.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $135,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $129,322.50.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $131,467.50.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $129,735.00.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at $176.46 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $512,758.91, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.74 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.81.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

