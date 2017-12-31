Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Director Sells $316,555.89 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 26,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $316,555.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Software alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, J Michael Edenfield sold 45,461 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $541,440.51.

On Wednesday, December 20th, J Michael Edenfield sold 6,569 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $77,054.37.

On Monday, December 18th, J Michael Edenfield sold 5,153 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $61,011.52.

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ AMSWA) opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.81. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of American Software in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 636,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/insider-selling-american-software-inc-amswa-director-sells-316555-89-in-stock.html.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.