Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Major Shareholder Purchases $201,500.00 in Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) opened at $6.01 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 target price on vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued an “add” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. vTv Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $481,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

