Insider Buying: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Director Purchases $250,800.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Gerald J. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE HTH) opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2,429.40, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,304,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,245,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,909,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,877,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,589,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $28,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Director Purchases $250,800.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/insider-buying-hilltop-holdings-inc-hth-director-purchases-250800-00-in-stock.html.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.