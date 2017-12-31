Insider Buying: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) Major Shareholder Buys $477,500.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Point72 Asset Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $474,500.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00.
- On Friday, November 17th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $75,808.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00.
Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.17. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.65.
BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.
