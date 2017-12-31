Insider Buying: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) Major Shareholder Buys $477,500.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $474,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $75,808.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.17. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.65.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) Major Shareholder Buys $477,500.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/insider-buying-build-a-bear-workshop-inc-bbw-major-shareholder-buys-477500-00-in-stock.html.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.