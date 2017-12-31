Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (AIRT) CEO Purchases $1,304,837.08 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 52,742 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $1,304,837.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $997,195.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 3,101 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $75,633.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 6,199 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $146,420.38.

On Friday, November 24th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,969 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $44,223.74.

On Monday, November 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,988 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $41,847.40.

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ AIRT) opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.44, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.00. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/insider-buying-air-t-inc-airt-ceo-purchases-1304837-08-in-stock.html.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.86 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.