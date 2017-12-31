Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Holdings Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Innospec worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,396,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Innospec by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 82,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,334,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Johnson Rice raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Innospec Inc. ( IOSP ) opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,700.00, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.20. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.40 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,072,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,560.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $30,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,366 shares of company stock worth $1,743,891 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

