Indus Holding AG (INH) Receives €71.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.26 ($84.83).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($88.10) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Commerzbank set a €78.00 ($92.86) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €64.30 ($76.55) target price on Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Shares of Indus (ETR INH) traded down €0.80 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €59.50 ($70.83). The company had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729. The firm has a market cap of $1,450.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Indus has a twelve month low of €50.27 ($59.85) and a twelve month high of €65.29 ($77.73).
Indus Company Profile
INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.
