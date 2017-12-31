Shares of Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.26 ($84.83).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($88.10) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Commerzbank set a €78.00 ($92.86) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.95) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €64.30 ($76.55) target price on Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Indus alerts:

Shares of Indus (ETR INH) traded down €0.80 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €59.50 ($70.83). The company had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729. The firm has a market cap of $1,450.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. Indus has a twelve month low of €50.27 ($59.85) and a twelve month high of €65.29 ($77.73).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Indus Holding AG (INH) Receives €71.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/indus-holding-ag-inh-receives-71-26-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.