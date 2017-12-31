Ignyta (RXDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their price target on Ignyta from $20.25 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Ignyta in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ignyta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Ignyta in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Ignyta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Ignyta (RXDX) opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Ignyta has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. equities analysts anticipate that Ignyta will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyta in the second quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ignyta by 71.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyta in the second quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ignyta in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ignyta in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

