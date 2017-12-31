IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $129.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.76.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ IAC) opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10,025.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.36 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.81%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $10,113,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,676 shares of company stock worth $14,598,610. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/iacinteractivecorp-iac-downgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.