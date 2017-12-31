Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 43,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $603,655.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $199,844.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 99,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ HBAN) opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,738.58, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

