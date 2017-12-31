Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

Press coverage about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hospitality Properties Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4003561564203 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ HPT) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 395,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,588. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-24.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.