Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Hill-Rom worth $63,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE HRC) opened at $84.29 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,613.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $738.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Sunday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, CEO John J. Greisch sold 125,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $10,343,654.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,851 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,484.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Greisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $8,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,079.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,241 shares of company stock worth $18,708,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.