HealthSouth Corp (HLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $995.27 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) to post $995.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthSouth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. HealthSouth posted sales of $949.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthSouth will report full year sales of $995.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthSouth.

HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. HealthSouth had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $995.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthSouth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on HealthSouth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthSouth in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthSouth in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised HealthSouth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthSouth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other news, Director Yvonne M. Curl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,416.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth by 64.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth by 33.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthSouth in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthSouth in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthSouth by 99.3% in the third quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) opened at $49.41 on Friday. HealthSouth has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,857.55, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. HealthSouth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About HealthSouth

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

