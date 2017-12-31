Head to Head Survey: Sunedison Semiconductor (SEMI) and The Competition

Sunedison Semiconductor (NASDAQ: SEMI) is one of 95 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sunedison Semiconductor to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunedison Semiconductor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunedison Semiconductor N/A N/A -2.26 Sunedison Semiconductor Competitors $4.44 billion $582.48 million 36.94

Sunedison Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunedison Semiconductor. Sunedison Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sunedison Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunedison Semiconductor -13.19% -24.50% -10.80% Sunedison Semiconductor Competitors -44.92% 1.67% 1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunedison Semiconductor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunedison Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunedison Semiconductor Competitors 910 4685 8622 359 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Sunedison Semiconductor’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunedison Semiconductor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Sunedison Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sunedison Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunedison Semiconductor competitors beat Sunedison Semiconductor on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Sunedison Semiconductor Company Profile

SunEdison Semiconductor Limited is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of silicon wafers to the semiconductor industry. The Company also develops advanced substrates, such as epitaxial (EPI) wafers and wafers for the silicon-on-insulator (SOI) market, which enable computing and communications applications. Its products include polished wafers, EPI wafers and SOI wafers. The Company sells its products to the semiconductor manufacturers around the world, including integrated device manufacturers, pure-play semiconductor foundries and companies that specialize in wafer customization. It operates facilities in semiconductor manufacturing regions throughout the world, including Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, Italy, Japan, and the United States. Its wafers are used as the base substrate for the manufacture of various types of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, memory, analog, mixed-signal and radio frequency (RF) integrated circuits, discrete and image sensors.

