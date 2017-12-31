Head-To-Head Survey: Edgen Group (EDG) vs. Its Peers

Edgen Group (NYSE: EDG) is one of 50 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Edgen Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edgen Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A Edgen Group Competitors 3.97% -47.12% 5.11%

This table compares Edgen Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgen Group N/A N/A -7.14 Edgen Group Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 506.39

Edgen Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edgen Group. Edgen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgen Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgen Group Competitors 287 1698 1843 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Edgen Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgen Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgen Group competitors beat Edgen Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Edgen Group Company Profile

Edgen Group Inc. (Edgen Group) is a holding company. The Company is a distributor of specialty products to the energy sector, including highly engineered steel pipe, valves, quenched and tempered and high yield heavy plate and related components. Its segments include Energy and Infrastructure Products (E&I) and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). The Company primarily serve customers that operate in the upstream (conventional and unconventional exploration, drilling and production of oil and natural gas in both onshore and offshore environments), midstream (gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of oil and natural gas) and downstream (refining and petrochemical applications) end markets for oil and natural gas. It also serves power generation, civil construction and mining applications. In December 2012, the Company, through its subsidiary acquired HSP Group Limited (HSP).

