Head-To-Head Review: Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) versus Its Peers

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PRAN) is one of 180 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Prana Biotechnology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Prana Biotechnology has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prana Biotechnology’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prana Biotechnology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Prana Biotechnology Competitors 531 2369 6404 131 2.65

As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Prana Biotechnology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prana Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology $2.37 million -$5.68 million N/A Prana Biotechnology Competitors $218.39 million -$39.74 million -45.34

Prana Biotechnology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Prana Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Prana Biotechnology Competitors -4,442.97% -580.01% -43.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Prana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Prana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited is a development-stage medical biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying cause of degeneration of the brain focusing on Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. The Company’s lead product candidates are PBT2 and PBT434. The Company’s lead drug candidate PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases. The Company also has advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing. Its other applications for its therapies include certain cancers, age-related macular degeneration, Motor Neuron disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (the human variant of Mad Cow disease), and a range of orphan neurodegenerative disorders.

