Head-To-Head Review: OmniVision Technologies (OVTI) & Its Rivals

OmniVision Technologies (NASDAQ: OVTI) is one of 10 public companies in the “Semiconductors – NEC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OmniVision Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniVision Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniVision Technologies N/A N/A N/A OmniVision Technologies Competitors $200.28 million -$6.24 million -33.96

OmniVision Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OmniVision Technologies. OmniVision Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OmniVision Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniVision Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniVision Technologies Competitors 47 227 314 15 2.49

As a group, “Semiconductors – NEC” companies have a potential upside of 182.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors – NEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors – NEC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OmniVision Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniVision Technologies 4.06% 4.74% 3.77% OmniVision Technologies Competitors -1.32% -1.90% -2.07%

Summary

OmniVision Technologies beats its rivals on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About OmniVision Technologies

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OmniVision) designs, develops, manufactures and markets image-sensor devices. The Company’s primary product, a semiconductor image-sensing device called the CameraChip, is used to capture an image electronically, and is used in a range of consumer and commercial mass-market applications. Its CameraChip image sensors are manufactured using the complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) fabrication process and are primarily single-chip solutions that integrate various functions, including image capture, image processing, color processing, signal conversion and output of a processed image or video stream. The Company has also integrated its CameraChip image sensors with wafer-level optics, called CameraCubeChip imaging devices. Its CameraCubeChip imaging device is a small-footprint, total camera solution. OmniVision, through Aurora Systems, Inc., offers a dual-camera video sharing technology called Video-in-Video (ViV).

