Head-To-Head Contrast: OvaScience (OVAS) versus Oncobiologics (ONS)

OvaScience (NASDAQ: OVAS) and Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get OvaScience alerts:

55.1% of OvaScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of OvaScience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Oncobiologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OvaScience and Oncobiologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OvaScience -20,090.13% -68.71% -60.49% Oncobiologics -3,056.85% N/A -239.07%

Risk and Volatility

OvaScience has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncobiologics has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OvaScience and Oncobiologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OvaScience 1 1 1 0 2.00 Oncobiologics 0 1 1 0 2.50

OvaScience currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Oncobiologics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 592.31%. Given Oncobiologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncobiologics is more favorable than OvaScience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OvaScience and Oncobiologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OvaScience $650,000.00 76.91 -$82.25 million ($1.83) -0.77 Oncobiologics $2.98 million 10.77 -$53.32 million N/A N/A

Oncobiologics has higher revenue and earnings than OvaScience.

Summary

Oncobiologics beats OvaScience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc. is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue. The Company’s AUGMENT treatment is designed to improve egg health by supplementing a mitochondrial deficiency. With the AUGMENT treatment, energy-producing mitochondria from a patient’s own EggPC cells are added to the patient’s mature eggs during the in vitro fertilization process to supplement the existing mitochondria. Its OvaPrime treatment is a fertility treatment designed to replenish a woman’s ovary by increasing her egg reserve using her own EggPC cells. Its OvaTure treatment is a fertility treatment that seeks to create mature fertilizable eggs in vitro from a woman’s own EggPC cells without the need for hormone hyperstimulation.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. It is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The Company offers BioSymphony Platform. The Company has identified approximately eight biosimilar product candidates, of which two product candidates are ONS-3010 and ONS-1045. ONS-3010 is an adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar. The Company has initiated Phase III preparatory activities for ONS-3010. Its second product candidate, ONS-1045, is a bevacizumab (Avastin) biosimilar. The Company’s other preclinical product candidate, ONS-1050, a trastuzumab (Herceptin) biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). ONS-4010 is a biosimilar to denosumab (Prolia/Xgeva), which is a human mAb. Its other biosimilar product, ONS-1055, is a biosimilar to cetuximab (Erbitux).

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.