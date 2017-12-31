Head to Head Comparison: Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 1.15% 3.44% 2.34% Tandem Diabetes Care -79.45% -1,177.11% -74.29%

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.07 billion 3.43 $28.12 million $0.79 302.11 Tandem Diabetes Care $84.25 million 0.28 -$83.44 million ($19.79) -0.12

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 2 0 2.33

Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $273.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.85%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4). Its technology platform features Micro-Delivery Technology, a miniaturized pumping mechanism, which draws insulin from a flexible bag within the pump’s cartridge rather than relying on a syringe and plunger mechanism. It also features a software, which is a vivid color touch screen and a micro- universal serial bus (USB) connection that supports both a rechargeable battery and uploads to t:connect Diabetes Management Application (t:connect), its custom cloud-based data management application that provides display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters.

