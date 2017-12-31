Hancock (HBHC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media headlines about Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hancock earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0162335617399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Hancock (NASDAQ HBHC) traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. 439,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,835. Hancock has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4,216.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Hancock had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hancock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

HBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In other news, insider Samuel B. Kendricks sold 2,982 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $144,984.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

