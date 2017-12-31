Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $708.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 50,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,695,014 shares in the company, valued at $57,867,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis acquired 10,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $352,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,500 shares of company stock worth $2,352,730. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. First National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) opened at $42.39 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4,399.74, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

