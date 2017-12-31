Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hain Celestial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3164432944739 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ HAIN) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,399.74, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $45.61.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

In related news, SVP Michael B. Mcguinness bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.58 per share, with a total value of $121,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 55,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,500 shares of company stock worth $2,352,730. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/hain-celestial-group-hain-earning-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.