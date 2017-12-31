GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Target Co. (TGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,841 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $294,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.76.

Shares of Target Co. (TGT) opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35,234.38, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Target had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

