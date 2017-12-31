Grove Bank & Trust Invests $719,000 in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $103,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DWDP) opened at $71.22 on Friday. Dow Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $167,332.69, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dow Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $677,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $476,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,951 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,729. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

