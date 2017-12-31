Graphic Packaging (GPK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graphic Packaging earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6626410755562 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,516,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,504. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,785.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, VP Deborah R. Frank sold 38,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $593,505.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,425.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

