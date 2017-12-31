Goldcorp (GG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Goldcorp for the current quarter and current year have been going up lately. Goldcorp’s focus on reducing mining costs will boost its margins. The company is also likely to gain from its key exploration projects that will drive future production and reserve growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Goldcorp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Goldcorp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC lowered Goldcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.58.

Goldcorp ( NYSE GG ) opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11,071.59, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 91.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,717,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112,943 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $49,710,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 30,505,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,876,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 37.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,664,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

