GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of GNC worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GNC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GNC by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GNC by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in GNC by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 70,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in GNC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GNC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GNC in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc ( NYSE GNC ) opened at $3.69 on Friday. GNC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $254.62, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). GNC had a negative return on equity of 133.37% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $609.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tim Mantel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

