Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 16th

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.5%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE GNL) opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,384.77, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $42,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 16th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-18-on-january-16th.html.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.