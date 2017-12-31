Gentherm (THRM) versus Horizon Global (HZN) Critical Contrast

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 6.89% 12.82% 7.68% Horizon Global -0.56% 16.58% 3.01%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gentherm and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 2 5 0 2.71 Horizon Global 1 2 3 0 2.33

Gentherm presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.51%. Horizon Global has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.08%. Given Horizon Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Gentherm.

Volatility & Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $917.60 million 1.27 $76.59 million $1.81 17.54 Horizon Global $649.20 million 0.54 -$12.36 million ($0.42) -33.38

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global. Horizon Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentherm beats Horizon Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs. Its automotive products can be found on the vehicles of all major automotive manufacturers operating in North America, Europe and Asia. The Automotive segment comprises the results from its global automotive businesses and individual convenience products. The Industrial segment represents the combined results from its remote power generation systems business, patient temperature management systems business, environmental testing equipment and services business, and advanced research and product development division.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. Its towing product category includes devices and accessories installed on a tow-vehicle for the purpose of attaching a trailer and camper, among others, such as hitches and other towing accessories. Its trailering product category includes control devices and components of the trailer itself, such as brake controls and brake replacement parts. Its cargo management product category includes a range of products used to facilitate the transportation of various forms of cargo, to secure that cargo or to organize items. Its other product category includes a range of items, such as tubular push bars, side steps, and commercial brooms and brushes.

