General Electric (GE) Position Trimmed by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,305 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.7% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John Leonard Flannery purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 575,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,964.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,500 shares of company stock worth $2,183,220. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Vetr raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150,547.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

